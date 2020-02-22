Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 338,458 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,458 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after buying an additional 3,027,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after buying an additional 765,113 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,021,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,747,000 after buying an additional 222,832 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,660,000 after buying an additional 70,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

