Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,920 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.12% of ACI Worldwide worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,061,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,998,000 after acquiring an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,609,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,735,000 after acquiring an additional 745,308 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,824,000 after acquiring an additional 267,962 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACIW. TheStreet raised ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $33.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

