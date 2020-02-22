Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 630 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $221,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,057 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,741,629 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $86,907,000 after acquiring an additional 154,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.1% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 696,637 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,762,000 after acquiring an additional 213,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

