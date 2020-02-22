Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP opened at $175.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.