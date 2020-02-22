Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CL King started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $175.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 0.28. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $149.24 and a twelve month high of $196.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

