Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,244,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of PEAK opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.17. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

