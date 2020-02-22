Independent Advisor Alliance Has $537,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,034,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,591 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 104,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 485.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,997,182 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

