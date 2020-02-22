42,968 Shares in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000.

NYSE BTA opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

