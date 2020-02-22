Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 5,603 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $106.40 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.22 and a 1-year high of $106.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average is $101.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Independent Advisor Alliance Has $537,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Independent Advisor Alliance Has $537,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc.
42,968 Shares in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance
42,968 Shares in BlackRock LT Municipal Advantage Trust Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance
Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 5,603 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 5,603 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Consolidated Edison, Inc. Stake Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance
Consolidated Edison, Inc. Stake Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance
TJX Companies Inc Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance
TJX Companies Inc Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance
Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $552,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF
Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $552,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report