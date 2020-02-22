Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 5,603 Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,158,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $106.40 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.22 and a 1-year high of $106.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average is $101.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.