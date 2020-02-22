Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

