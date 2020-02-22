TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1,094.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 879,798 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,654,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.