Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $552,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 835.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXH stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

