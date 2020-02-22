Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $89.25 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

