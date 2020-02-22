Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $580,000 in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

XSD stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $113.57.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

