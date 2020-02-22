GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,456 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,000,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 58,948 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GSK opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 74.76%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

