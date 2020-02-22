Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $592,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $153.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.59. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $123.75 and a 1-year high of $157.84.

