Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 360 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,963,000 after buying an additional 235,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $4,448,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 301,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 119,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after buying an additional 72,456 shares in the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $43.63 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

