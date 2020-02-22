Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 1,759 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $372.52 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $286.77 and a 1-year high of $383.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.03 and its 200-day moving average is $335.35.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

