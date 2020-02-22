Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $28.47 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

