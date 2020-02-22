Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 735 Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $99,685.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CODI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

CODI stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

