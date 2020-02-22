Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 608,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after buying an additional 68,097 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,462,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $54.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0965 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

