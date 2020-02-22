22,235 Shares in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 61,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

