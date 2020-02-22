Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $655,000 in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 203,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $555,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $58.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $52.36 and a twelve month high of $60.55.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.