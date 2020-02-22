Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,967 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,188 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after acquiring an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,732 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 37,209 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,961 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,127,027 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 396,375 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, January 24th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.00 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

