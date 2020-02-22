L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Lowered by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX opened at $222.80 on Friday. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $156.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day moving average of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

