Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $668,000 in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.09% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewDay Solutions LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.0308 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

