Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,341 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,055,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 555,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

CLNC opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

