Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 2.65% of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EVX opened at $111.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.03. VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $114.77.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

