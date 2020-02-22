Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.