Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Kellogg by 96.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock worth $33,891,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

