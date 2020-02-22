American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.08. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $79.91 and a 52 week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.21.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

