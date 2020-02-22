Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 660,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $69,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $110.14 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.26.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,168 over the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

