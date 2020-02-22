MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of MarketAxess worth $69,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in MarketAxess by 1,880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MarketAxess by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in MarketAxess by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess stock opened at $340.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.43. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.31 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.67.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

