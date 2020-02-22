Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $69.80 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $69,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $35,843,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in CarMax by 735.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after buying an additional 231,815 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $19,004,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in CarMax by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after buying an additional 161,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 6,051.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $101.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $103.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.35.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

