Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,462 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,332 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Expedia Group worth $69,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 40.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $120.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

