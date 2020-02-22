Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $70,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $236.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $196.26 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

