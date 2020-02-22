Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,762,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

