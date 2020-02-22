Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,162 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 673,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $70,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 177,408 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $111.32 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

