Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,552,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,903 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Amcor worth $71,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Amcor by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. ValuEngine raised shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

