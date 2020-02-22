Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Raymond James worth $71,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 990,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Raymond James by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 989,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Raymond James by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,011,000 after acquiring an additional 136,763 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Raymond James by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 908 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $78,986.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.67. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.