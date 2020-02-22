Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $72.10 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $72,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

AVY opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $141.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.