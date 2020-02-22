Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Whirlpool worth $72,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 254.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

WHR stock opened at $147.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.11. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

