Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Cooper Companies worth $72,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.70.

In other news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COO opened at $355.67 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $278.50 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

