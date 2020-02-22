Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $74.01 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 48,403 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $74,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $2,989,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $294,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,612 shares of company stock worth $4,759,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.56. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

STX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

