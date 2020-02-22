Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 192,262 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of MAXIMUS worth $74,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,550,000 after acquiring an additional 126,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in MAXIMUS by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 818,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,922,000 after acquiring an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in MAXIMUS by 2,405.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 463,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 445,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at $34,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE MMS opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MAXIMUS Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

