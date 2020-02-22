Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $74,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,292,000 after buying an additional 96,059 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average is $110.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $82.62 and a 12 month high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 in the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.