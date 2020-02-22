Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,341,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $75,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $110,263,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $74,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.93%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.63%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

