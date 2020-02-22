Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 22,239 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of LKQ worth $75,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 76,574 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 631,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

LKQ stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

