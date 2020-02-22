Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $75.30 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 470,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Advance Auto Parts worth $75,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $182.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.86.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.