Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505,117 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $75,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,918 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,033 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 42,084 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK opened at $167.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,444 shares of company stock worth $8,461,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPLK. Mizuho upped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.55.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

